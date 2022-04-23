ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
FOX Sports

Trevor Story thriving in position change with Boston Red Sox

How is Trevor Story adjusting to his position change with the Boston Red Sox?. The newly minted second baseman, who made the switch from shortstop upon signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox in March, made a handful of crucial defensive plays to help Boston beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, 4-3.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Xander Bogaerts
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits after HBP

Perez left Saturday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by an offering from Yohan Ramirez in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the game to take his base, and he ultimately came around to score on a Carlos Santana home run. However, Perez was replaced by Cam Gallagher behind the plate in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers in win

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa Bay. Devers homered to leadoff the third inning against Corey Kluber. The third baseman has reached base safely in 13 of the first 14 games this season and has seven extra-base hits. The 25-year-old hit 30 home runs and drove in over 100 in each of the last two full seasons and was on pace to reach those milestones in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. While it's still very early in this season, he's on track for a third 30-homer, 100-RBI campaign.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Pitches well in win

Wacha (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings, earning the victory Friday in Tampa Bay. He walked two and struck out three. Other than Wander Franco and his two solo home runs, Wacha handled the Tampa Bay lineup well. He threw just 50 of his 82 pitches for strikes but managed to work around his command issues and some shaky defense to earn his first win. After amassing a 5.34 ERA over the last two seasons, the 30-year-old has pitched well in all three starts this season with a 1.88 ERA and has allowed less than one baserunner per inning.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rays’ Wander Franco is a combination of Barry Bonds and another legend, claims Xander Bogaerts

If Wander Franco doesn’t have next, that just means he has right now. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is nothing short of a superstar in the making. Franco is following up his impressive rookie season with an amazing start to the 2022 campaign. With a slash line of .393/.397/.714 and an MLB-leading 22 hits and seven doubles (the latter of which he is tied with four other players), the 21-year-old is already making a claim for one of the best players not just at his position but in all of baseball.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Reuters

Kevin Gausman shines as Blue Jays hold off Red Sox

Kevin Gausman pitched into the ninth inning and Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. Gausman (1-1) worked eight-plus frames to earn his first win in his...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
ABC6.com

Red Sox Hold Off Rays To Take Series Opener Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay’s 21-year-old shortstop, had the first multi-homer game of his career. Michael Wacha gave up two runs on three hits, including Franco’s two homers, in five innings to get his first win for Boston. Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Corey Kluber took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Beat Rays 4-3 [VIDEO]

Matt Barnes induced Wander Franco to hit into a ground ball to Trevor Story at 2nd base with the bases loaded and 2-out in the bottom of the 9th to preserve Boston's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Friday night, April 22nd. Franco had hit 2 solo homers off of...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy