Most of the action in Friday’s series-opener between South Alabama and Georgia Southern came in the late innings, but Saturday’s game was just the opposite. The Eagles scored seven runs in their first four turns at bat to spark a 7-4 victory at Stanky Field and take the Sun Belt Conference series victory. The Jaguars scored four runs in the fourth, but left the bases loaded in the first and two men on in both the fifth and the seventh in suffering their third straight loss.

MOBILE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO