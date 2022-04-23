ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmYvm_0fHwi6qW00
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter said Friday April 22, 2022, it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google.

“Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday.

There was no indication that the change would affect what users post on the social media site, which along with Facebook has been targeted by groups seeking to promote misleading claims about climate change.

The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in, including from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The U.N.-backed science panel’s reports on the causes and effects of climate change provide the basis for international negotiations to curb climate change.

The company already has a dedicated climate topic on its site and offered what it described as “pre-bunks” during last year’s U.N. climate conference to counter misinformation surrounding climate change.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The European Union#U N
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy