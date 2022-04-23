AXPONA 2022: The Biggest Audiophile Audio Show Is Back And Buzzing!

Widen your senses to beautiful music with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX wireless earbuds. With a snug fit and an ergonomic design, they provide optimal comfort for all-day listening. And the soft tips provide excellent staying power for exercising or simply immersing yourself in music. Moreover, these wireless earbuds feature ANC to drown out ambient outside noise for distraction-free listening and high-quality calls. Or switch to Transparency mode to let the world in. These Bang & Olufsen earbuds might look small, but they deliver full bass and a whole lot of detail. In fact, the 9.2 mm driver provides exceptional power everywhere you go. Finally, these buds house 6 carefully positioned microphones, enabling you to accept calls with confidence. Best of all, beam-forcing technology distinguishes between your voice and background noise, so you can always communicate with clarity.

