Environment

Cooler air masses to persist into May

By Brett Anderson,
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-latitude blocking pattern on the North American side of the planet will continue to force cool air masses farther south than usual into at least the...

www.accuweather.com

Moonynite
1d ago

The coldest was May 3 1882 a low of 19 degree but never officially recorded. Official record was May 11 1931 low of 24 degree. There have been 55 years out of 125 where the low has been at or below freezing 32 degrees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
