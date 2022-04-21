ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

District eyes required reading list

By Shelby Stewart
thecitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brandon School District is starting the process of updating the English Language Arts, ELA, required readings. Currently, the most modern book. that is part of the curriculum is “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury, which was published in 1962. “We asked students what they...

thecitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YourErie

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday posted four pages of examples from math textbooks that have been banned from classrooms citing “prohibited topics” such as “references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,” according to multiple reports.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Alexie
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Angie Thomas
Person
Mark Haddon
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nearly 1,600 books facing book bans nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More states are challenging or banning certain books in schools and universities nationwide. The American Library Association (ALA) says these books are typically about racial equity, have minorities as protagonists, or address LGBTQ+ issues. Some members of Congress are reviewing how this effort at the state...
MEMPHIS, TN
Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ela#Brandon High School
Wayness Tamm

Book Review — Speed Mathematics by Bill Handley

Learn how to do basic math fast and easily. Speed Mathematics by Bill Handley is one of the better books on fast basic arithmetic. Handley has a variety of novel tricks to make addition, subtraction, division and multiplication much simpler, which makes it possible to do many problems in your head. The methods are much more enjoyable and easier than the conventional methods taught in most schools.
Tampa Bay Times

Teach your kids to think critically | Letters

There is so much worry about perceived indoctrination of our kids by agenda-laden teachers, math books, CNN, etc. The solution is easy: teaching your kids to think critically serves them well. We always encouraged our kids to think critically, question everything and see if any idea seems reasonable. Rather than trying to shield kids from subjects such as slavery (and societies’ role in its historical effects even today) or any one of a dozen ideas, I encourage parents to have their kids seek out information from many sources. Our kids should learn about capitalism, socialism, Marxism, comparative religions, slavery and feminist issues, to name just a few. Teach them how to analyze what they are learning and form their own opinions. Those lessons will last a lifetime so they may analyze when something doesn’t pass the “sniff test.”
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Real Health

Segregated Schools Harm Black Children’s Health

Black children are more likely to experience behavioral problems and consume alcohol when they attend racially segregated schools, according to a new University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) study published in Pediatrics. Black girls attending segregated schools were more likely to drink alcohol compared with Black boys attending such...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy