A 35-year-old New York man was drunk and covered in vomit when he drove with an open trunk on Route 15, authorities said. Adam Doukas, of Otisville, was found covered in vomit as officers stopped him for the open trunk and several other violations on Route 15 in Sparta around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, police said in a Monday release.

OTISVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO