ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Industrial Technology Programs

sunywcc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Industrial Technology Program produces a technical generalist who is competent in assessing problems and proposing solutions to improve productivity related to product specifications, material,...

www.sunywcc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Atomic Layer Etching Could Lead to Ever-More Powerful Microchips and Supercomputers

Over the course of almost 60 years, the information age has given the world the internet, smart phones, and lightning-fast computers. This has been made possible by about doubling the number of transistors that can be packed onto a computer chip every two years, resulting in billions of atomic-scale transistors that can fit on a fingernail-sized device. Even individual atoms may be observed and counted within such “atomic scale” lengths.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Advanced digital signal processing for ultra-high-capacity optical transmission

Today's society generates ever more internet data traffic for applications such as ultra-high-definition video, cloud services and 5G mobile connections. This decades-long continual exponential growth of data traffic has been underpinned by optical fibers. Sjoerd van der Heide explored how the spatial dimension in optical and digital transmission techniques can be used in future ultra-high-capacity optical transmission links.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicineNet.com

What Medical Imaging Techniques Use Ionizing Radiation?

Accurate and timely diagnosis forms the foundation of early and effective treatment. Doctors use various blood tests and imaging techniques to diagnose health issues. Imaging tests help the doctor see the inside of the body enabling them to diagnose and treat medical conditions more effectively. Some of these imaging tests use ionizing radiation, which means high energy radiation can remove an electron from an atom or molecule turning it into an ion.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Whole Genome Sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 by Hybridization Capture Method

Hybridization capture-based target enrichment employs probes to select sequences of interest in a next generation sequencing (NGS) library. This application note presents a hybridization-based method for whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2. Download this app note to learn about how this method can:. Obtain reads covering the entire SARS-CoV-2 genome. Enable the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optics#Additive Manufacturing#Data#Cfos#Splicing Lrb
beckershospitalreview.com

Cedars-Sinai's new division is trailblazing AI to improve patient care

Cedars-Sinai is working to fill in the gaps in mechanisms, diagnostics, risk assessment and therapeutics of major human disease conditions using artificial intelligence. The Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai created a division to explore AI's applications in healthcare. The division, called Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, was launched March 1 and is led by Sumeet Chugh, MD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

(Co/Zn) AlO nano catalyst for waste cooking oil catalytic cracking

The current work investigated the preparation of Nano-particles of Co/Zn Al2O4 as a catalyst via co-precipitation method. Several analyses, including BET, XRD, HRTEM, EDX, SEM, and FTIR, were used to characterize it. The analysis revealed that the prepared catalyst had an average surface area of 69.20 m2/g, a cross-sectional area of 16.2 m2/molecule, an average particle size of approximately 28Â nm, and a pore size of 0.22 cm3/g. The prepared catalyst was used in a bio fuel synthesis process via thermo-catalytic cracking of waste cooking oil (WCO) in a single step batch reactor. Catalyst loading was tested with different weight percentage of 1.5%, 2%, and 2.5%. The pilot study revealed that the best conditions for optimizing bio jet fuel yield were 400Â Â°C, a catalyst loading of 2%, and a reaction time of 30Â min.The optimal cut-off from the distillation process of crude liquid bio fuel product which represents a fraction of bio-jet fuel was in the range from 150 to 240Â Â°C.
CHEMISTRY
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Construction of C"“N bonds from small-molecule precursors through heterogeneous electrocatalysis

Energy-intensive thermochemical processes within chemical manufacturing are a major contributor to global CO2 emissions. With the increasing push for sustainability, the scientific community is striving to develop renewable energy-powered electrochemical technologies in lieu of CO2-emitting fossil-fuel-driven methods. However, to fully electrify chemical manufacturing, it is imperative to expand the scope of electrosynthetic technologies, particularly through the innovation of reactions involving nitrogen-based reactants. This Review focuses on a rapidly emerging area, namely the formation of C"“N bonds through heterogeneous electrocatalysis. The C"“N bond motif is found in many fertilizers (such as urea) as well as commodity and fine chemicals (with functional groups such as amines and amides). The ability to generate C"“N bonds from reactants such as CO2, NO3"“ or N2 would provide sustainable alternatives to the thermochemical routes used at present. We start by examining thermochemical, enzymatic and molecular catalytic systems for C"“N bond formation, identifying how concepts from these can be translated to heterogeneous electrocatalysis. Next, we discuss successful heterogeneous electrocatalytic systems and highlight promising research directions. Finally, we discuss the remaining questions and knowledge gaps and thus set the trajectory for future advances in heterogeneous electrocatalytic formation of C"“N bonds.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Parallel transmission in a synthetic nerve

Bioelectronic devices that are tetherless and soft are promising developments in medicine, robotics and chemical computing. Here, we describe bioinspired synthetic neurons, composed entirely of soft, flexible biomaterials, capable of rapid electrochemical signal transmission over centimetre distances. Like natural cells, our synthetic neurons release neurotransmitters from their terminals, which initiate downstream reactions. The components of the neurons are nanolitre aqueous droplets and hydrogel fibres, connected through lipid bilayers. Transmission is powered at these interfaces by light-driven proton pumps and mediated by ion-conducting protein pores. By bundling multiple neurons into a synthetic nerve, we have shown that distinct signals can propagate simultaneously along parallel axons, thereby transmitting spatiotemporal information. Synthetic nerves might play roles in next-generation implants, soft machines and computing devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-overhead distribution strategy for simulation and optimization of large-area metasurfaces

Fast and accurate electromagnetic simulation of large-area metasurfaces remains a major obstacle in automating their design. In this paper, we propose a metasurface simulation distribution strategy which achieves a linear reduction in the simulation time with the number of compute nodes. Combining this distribution strategy with a GPU-based implementation of the Transition-matrix method, we perform accurate simulations and adjoint sensitivity analysis of large-area metasurfaces. We demonstrate ability to perform a distributed simulation of large-area metasurfaces (over 600Î»"‰Ã—"‰600Î»), while accurately accounting for scatterer-scatterer interactions significantly beyond the locally periodic approximation.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Breakthrough for efficient and high-speed spintronic devices

Sharing real-time information requires complex networks of systems. A promising approach for speeding up data storage devices consists of switching the magnetization, or the electrons' spin, of magnetic materials with ultra-short femtosecond laser pulses. But, how the spin evolves in the nanoworld on extremely short time scales, in one millionth of one billionth of a second, has remained largely mysterious. The team of Professor François Légaré at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has made a major breakthrough in this field, in collaboration with TU Wien, Austria, the French national synchrotron facility (SOLEIL) and other international partners. Their work was published in the journal Optica.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phase retrieval based on deep learning in grating interferometer

Grating interferometry is a promising technique to obtain differential phase contrast images with illumination source of low intrinsic transverse coherence. However, retrieving the phase contrast image from the differential phase contrast image is difficult due to the accumulated noise and artifacts from the differential phase contrast image (DPCI) reconstruction. In this paper, we implemented a deep learning-based phase retrieval method to suppress these artifacts. Conventional deep learning based denoising requires noise/clean image pair, but it is not feasible to obtain sufficient number of clean images for grating interferometry. In this paper, we apply a recently developed neural network called Noise2Noise (N2N) that uses noise/noise image pairs for training. We obtained many DPCIs through combination of phase stepping images, and these were used as input/target pairs for N2N training. The application of the N2N network to simulated and measured DPCI showed that the phase contrast images were retrieved with strongly suppressed phase retrieval artifacts. These results can be used in grating interferometer applications which uses phase stepping method.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

The internal compass: A modular map in the brain

Landmarks like a church steeple or a yellow house on the corner play an important role in the ability to navigate. But so does an internal compass, thought to be supported by specialized neurons in the brain—called "head-direction" cells. These neurons respond to direction, and there are still many unsolved puzzles as to how they work. A team of neuroscientists at the University of Tübingen has established exactly where they are located, how they are connected to other parts of the brain, and which mechanisms support their activity. The researchers believe they may have found the location in the brain where the information from the internal compass meets inputs about external landmarks. The international team is headed by Dr. Patricia Preston-Ferrer at the Institute of Neurobiology and the Werner Reichardt Center for Integrative Neuroscience (CIN). The study, conducted in cooperation with the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, has been published in the journal Cell Reports.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy