Industrial Technology Programs

Landmarks like a church steeple or a yellow house on the corner play an important role in the ability to navigate. But so does an internal compass, thought to be supported by specialized neurons in the brain—called "head-direction" cells. These neurons respond to direction, and there are still many unsolved puzzles as to how they work. A team of neuroscientists at the University of Tübingen has established exactly where they are located, how they are connected to other parts of the brain, and which mechanisms support their activity. The researchers believe they may have found the location in the brain where the information from the internal compass meets inputs about external landmarks. The international team is headed by Dr. Patricia Preston-Ferrer at the Institute of Neurobiology and the Werner Reichardt Center for Integrative Neuroscience (CIN). The study, conducted in cooperation with the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, has been published in the journal Cell Reports.

