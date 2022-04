After being in the hunt for Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas over the past month, Wisconsin lost out on the Badger State native. On Saturday afternoon, Vander Plas and Barstool Sports announced that he is headed to Virginia. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season while shooting just under 46% from the field.

