After losing the first two games on the road to Texas A&M, Alabama defeats the Aggies, 4-2, on Sunday to avoid being swept in the series. Senior Montana got the start on the mound on Sunday, where she was able to redeem her loss on Friday by recording six hits, two runs and eight strikeouts as she improved to 20-4 as a starter.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO