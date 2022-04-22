3 ways to make your oral care routine more sustainable

(BPT) - If you think coping with finances is overwhelming, you’re not alone. A recent study found that nearly 4 in 10 (37%) people avoid dealing with their finances, and more than 3 out of 4 feel stressed and concerned. In the new study, “Path to Prosperity: The Guardian Study of Finances and Emotional Confidence™” conducted by Guardian Life Insurance of America, two notable findings stand out: 1) Financial confidence is connected to emotional confidence, and 2) having higher income does not guarantee financial confidence. Instead, adopting certain behaviors and habits around finances helps people become more financially and emotionally confident. Better yet, you can learn these habits to help improve your own financial confidence, no matter your income level.

