Solomon Washington, Carver, Sr. The 6-foot-7 Texas A&M signee helped Carver win a Class 4A state championship. Known for his crowd-pleasing dunks and blocked shots that sometimes landed in the bleachers, the LSWA Mr. Basketball selection averaged 14.9 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.5 blocked shots per game. His ability to defend on the perimeter led to several quick baskets in transition. In the 4A championship, a 66-31 victory against McMain, Washington posted 12 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and six blocked shots — an all-around game for the ages at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO