Premier League

Manchester City v Watford – Stats and Facts

By Manc Pete
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City welcome Watford to Etihad Stadium on Saturday, looking to continue their excellent record against the struggling Hornets. City have won the last seven matches in all competitions at home to Watford, with the last meeting ending with not only City’s biggest win over Watford, but also their biggest Premier...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

