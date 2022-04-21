ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pit concerns dissipate as IndyCar drivers crank up speed

Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NASCAR legend Bill Elliott to return to SRX for two races in 2022

After initially not being among the NASCAR greats slated to compete in the Superstar Racing Experience in 2022, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville is back on the SRX roster. On Friday, SRX announced that NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott will return to SRX for two races in 2022. Elliott will race at Five Flags Speedway on June 18 and at Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
racer.com

Gragson takes chaotic Xfinity win at Talladega

It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson—driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports—won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
NBC Sports

Jeffrey Earnhardt wins pole in No. 3 car for Xfinity race at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt, won the pole in the No. 3 car for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. It is the first career Xfinity pole for the 32-year-old and comes in his 136th series start. He earned the pole with a lap of 182.560 mph.
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Talladega TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes superspeedway racing in Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Talladega tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Talladega Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual...
TALLADEGA, AL
Road & Track

This Is IndyCar's New Sustainable Tire

Bridgestone Americas is taking an interesting turn towards the use of sustainable natural rubber in the manufacturing of its NTT IndyCar Series tires. Announced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Earth Day, a new racing tire will debut in May during the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition featuring a green band around the sidewall to indicate the shift from production utilizing rubber taken from trees to rubber harvested from the guayule shrub. The eco-friendly advancements are found with the need for fewer resources to create guayule-based tires.
SPEEDWAY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Click10.com

Miami Gardens residents still trying to put the brakes on Formula 1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula 1 racers are gearing up to race at Hard Rock Stadium in a few weeks. But residents of Miami Gardens said their fight isn’t over. The city of Miami Gardens has yet to comment on any permit approval for a race, but we do know that residents that live in and around the area are split on whether they should welcome it to their city.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WTHR

Track troubles fixed, IndyCar drivers return to IMS testing

INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Johnson posted the fastest lap of his career Thursday as IndyCar drivers got back to work Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This time, there were no spins, no crashes and not as much talk about the slick warmup lane. Instead, drivers raced toward the top of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Newgarden ends rain-delayed IMS Open Test on top

Rain pushed the start of testing from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and once the two-day Indy Open Test was complete, Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato used big tows during happy hour to crack the 229mph barrier. Newgarden’s Chevy-powered Team Penske entry was the fastest...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Crank#The Associated Press#Ap Photo
racer.com

Ferrucci getting in the groove early with DRR

New team. New car. New teammate. New race engineer. The laundry list of new items to process for Santino Ferrucci at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was quite long at the start of the two-day Indy Open Test, and by its end, the month of May operation made its presence felt at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

The first racing of the weekend is here at Talladega Superspeedway. Cup Series single-car, two-round qualifying kicks off the day at 11 a.m. ET (FS1) before the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET. The day will be capped with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race,...
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Click10.com

Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Fans enter a gate after three others were closed due to a suspicious package before Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

After a weekend off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Talladega Superspeedway. The Dash 4 Cash continues Saturday. AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill will race for the $100,000 bonus, which will go to the highest finisher among them. Camping World Truck Series racer Chandler Smith...
TALLADEGA, AL
Autoweek.com

1992 Indianapolis 500 Starter Prappas Dies at 66

Ted Prappas, who made his sole Indianapolis 500 start in 1992, died April 22. He was 66. Southern California native Prappas started 32nd and finished 16th in the No. 31 PIG/Say No To Drugs Lola-Chevrolet fielded by P.I.G. Enterprises and owner Norm Turley. Prappas was sidelined due to gearbox problems after completing 135 laps in the unseasonably cold 1992 race.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy