Pit concerns dissipate as IndyCar drivers crank up speed

Bridgestone Americas is taking an interesting turn towards the use of sustainable natural rubber in the manufacturing of its NTT IndyCar Series tires. Announced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Earth Day, a new racing tire will debut in May during the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition featuring a green band around the sidewall to indicate the shift from production utilizing rubber taken from trees to rubber harvested from the guayule shrub. The eco-friendly advancements are found with the need for fewer resources to create guayule-based tires.
