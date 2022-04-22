ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Blue Jackets, April 22

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe set-up The Sens (29-41-6) left Vancouver with two points Tuesday thanks to a 4-3 shootout victory. It was the sixth win this month for the Senators, the most they've achieved in a single month this season. Columbus (35-36-6) returns home after a three-game road trip where they were...

www.nhl.com

Reuters

Senators top Jackets for second straight shootout win

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal in the shootout and the visiting Ottawa Senators rallied for a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Brady Tkachuk scored in regulation and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves for the Senators (30-41-7, 67 points), who improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games. They have won consecutive games in shootouts, having topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets enter final week by hosting Oilers

BLUE JACKETS (35-36-7) vs. OILERS (46-26-6) As Brad Larsen looked down his bench as Friday's game against Ottawa went into overtime, the Blue Jacketes head coach probably had to start doing some mental math. Not present was Patrik Laine, who leads the team with seven game-winning goals including three OT...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Coach's Challenge: OTT @ CBJ - 10:02 of the Second Period

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk did not legally tag up at the blue line prior to Dylan Gambrell entering the offensive zone with the puck. Explanation: Video Review determined that Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk did not legally tag up at the blue line prior to Dylan Gambrell entering the offensive zone with the puck. The call was made in accordance with Rule 83.3, which states in part, "If an off-side call is delayed, the Linesman shall drop his arm to nullify the off-side violation and allow play to continue if: (i) All players of the offending team clear the zone at the same instant (skate contact with the blue line) permitting the attacking players to re-enter the attacking zone."
NHL
NHL

Coyotes celebrate Ladd's 1,000th NHL game

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes held a pregame ceremony honoring forward Andrew Ladd for playing in his 1,000th NHL game. The ceremony was before the Washington Capitals-Coyotes game Friday at Gila River Arena. Ladd played in his 1,000th game Wednesday against the Blackhawks. Ladd is the 370th NHL player...
NHL
NHL

Kane's four points help Oilers defeat Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

EDMONTON -- Evander Kane scored a hat trick and had an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Friday. Connor McDavid had three assists, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell each had a...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes at Devils

NEWARK, NJ. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will make his NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, starting in net against the New Jersey Devils. With Frederik Andersen remaining out due to a lower-body injury that he suffered last Saturday in Colorado, Kochetkov was emergency recalled from Chicago (AHL) Sunday. The 2019 second round draft selection has played both in the KHL and AHL already this season, registering a .926 SV% with Torpedo (KHL) before their season ended, then building a record of 13-1-1 with Chicago (AHL) before his recall.
NEWARK, NJ
