Spring Musical at Kent School is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.

When producer David Geffen first considered a musical rendition of Roger Corman’s 1960 B-movie horror The Little Shop of Horrors, he thought it was the worst idea he’d ever heard. Despite that, he decided to produce Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Off-Broadway musical, titled Little Shop of Horrors, and it’s a good thing he did. After a wildly successful stage run, Geffen signed on to produce the film adaptation. From the very beginning of production, however, Geffen knew that the musical couldn’t be adapted in its entirety. He warned Ashman and director Frank Oz that the musical’s grim ending would need to be changed for the movie, but he let them film Ashman’s ending anyway. After two catastrophic test screenings proved Geffen right, the film’s ending was re-shot for a more lighthearted resolution. Film audiences in 1986 may not have been ready for Ashman’s ending, but with a remake on the way, could today’s audiences prove different?

