4-22 Friday Frenzy

Iowa softball will meet Illinois this weekend at Eichelberger Field in Champaign, with hopes of ending its recent rough stretch. The Hawkeyes are currently on a seven-game losing streak and have yet to win a Big Ten series this year. But, ahead of its weekend set, the Hawkeyes got some...
(WAND) -- High School baseball and softball continued to wind down in action as several games took place across central Illinois. Below are the scores of those games that the WAND Sports team was able to make it out to:. Pleasant Plains 1, Mt. Zion 9. Eisenhower 5, LSA 19.
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WAND) - Illini Football was back at Memorial Stadium for the first time in five months. The White Team, made up solely of the team's starters, took down the Blue Team in the Spring Game Thursday 58-40. Illini fans were intrigued to see how transfer quarterback Tommy Devito would...
It's the new norm for basketball and football programs all over the country. Seniors and red-shirt juniors are celebrated for their accomplishments at the end of the current season, as they are either not expected to return or they haven't made their decision yet. The extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes due to COVID has really exacerbated the trend.
On Thursday, August 11, the Field of Dreams will play host to its second-ever Major League Baseball game. Two days before that, on Tuesday, August 9, the minor leagues will get in on the action as two Eastern Iowa clubs will "throwback" to a classic era from over a century ago.
Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels on August 9, at the MLB ballpark next to the historic Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, Minor League Baseball™ announced on Thursday in a media release. “We are thrilled to be...
URBANA (WCIA) — The wind was blowing out to left field Saturday at Eichelberger Field where Illinois split a doubleheader with Iowa to take series win. Illinois struggled for much of the first game, saving all their runs for the seventh inning and beyond. The Illini scored two in the seventh to send it to […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Finally some good weather in central Illinois, and the prep sports scene shines Friday. In baseball, U-High got a walk off hit from Jake Swartz to beat Joliet Catholic 5-4, while Eureka won 12-2 at El Paso-Gridley. In softball, Washington, Tremont and East Peoria picked up victories in tournament play, while […]
URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s tennis team beat Indiana 4-3 Friday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, the second win of the day for the Illini after sweeping Eastern Illinois in the morning. Illinois 4, EIU 0 Doubles1. Gabrielius Guzauskas/Alex Brown (ILL) def. Christos Kyrillou/Thomas Wallace (EIU) 6-22. Siphosothando Montsi/Lucas Horve (ILL) vs. Charles Courteau/Cameron Slabbert (EIU) […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4. Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take […]
DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon. Millikin Softball swept Carroll, taking the first game 8-0, and then the second 9-0, bringing their win streak to six. Millikin's...
DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Harlem Wizards, along with members of the Decatur community and Upward Sports gathered at LSA Thursday night in front of a packed crowd to play basketball and raise money for an important cause. Proceeds of the event went to the Upward Sports Program which helps...
PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad City Storm saw a three-game win streak come to an end following a 5-1 loss to the Rivermen on Friday. The SPHL semifinals shifts to a series-deciding game 3 on Saturday in Peoria.
The Journal Star will be without a familiar face — for a few months, at least. High school sports reporter Adam Duvall is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery to replace an aortic valve on Friday. Duvall, 36, is expected to be hospitalized for a week and then return...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa held its only outdoor meet of the season in front of a full crowd at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. Local athletes showed out in eastern Iowa, including Aplington-Parkersburg graduate and UNI Panther Sophia Jungling and Linn-Mar graduate and Iowa Hawkeye Payton Wensel.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) –Former Rockford Boylan boys basketball coach was honored this week by The Basketball Museum of Illinois. Goers will soon be moving out of the Rockford area. When he stepped down as Boylan’s coach 11 years ago, he had 881 career wins. That total currently ranks as the third most all-time in Illinois […]
