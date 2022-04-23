ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

4-22 Friday Frenzy

By Mark Pearson, Tyler Jachnicki and Evan Abramson
WAND TV
 1 day ago

(WAND) -- The WAND Sports Team was across central Illinois for...

www.wandtv.com

Daily Iowan

Iowa softball heads to Illinois on seven-game losing streak

Iowa softball will meet Illinois this weekend at Eichelberger Field in Champaign, with hopes of ending its recent rough stretch. The Hawkeyes are currently on a seven-game losing streak and have yet to win a Big Ten series this year. But, ahead of its weekend set, the Hawkeyes got some...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

4-23 High School baseball and softball recap

(WAND) -- High School baseball and softball continued to wind down in action as several games took place across central Illinois. Below are the scores of those games that the WAND Sports team was able to make it out to:. Pleasant Plains 1, Mt. Zion 9. Eisenhower 5, LSA 19.
HIGH SCHOOL
WAND TV

Devito, Williams impress in Illini Football Spring Game

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WAND) - Illini Football was back at Memorial Stadium for the first time in five months. The White Team, made up solely of the team's starters, took down the Blue Team in the Spring Game Thursday 58-40. Illini fans were intrigued to see how transfer quarterback Tommy Devito would...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
City
Teutopolis, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Clinton, IL
94.1 KRNA

Is Connor McCaffrey to Play Another Year at Iowa?

It's the new norm for basketball and football programs all over the country. Seniors and red-shirt juniors are celebrated for their accomplishments at the end of the current season, as they are either not expected to return or they haven't made their decision yet. The extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes due to COVID has really exacerbated the trend.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Connor McCaffery makes call for 2022-23 season

Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

River Bandits to host game at ‘Field of Dreams’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels on August 9, at the MLB ballpark next to the historic Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, Minor League Baseball™ announced on Thursday in a media release. “We are thrilled to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
WCIA

Illini split doubleheader to take series over Iowa

URBANA (WCIA) — The wind was blowing out to left field Saturday at Eichelberger Field where Illinois split a doubleheader with Iowa to take series win. Illinois struggled for much of the first game, saving all their runs for the seventh inning and beyond. The Illini scored two in the seventh to send it to […]
URBANA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For April 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Finally some good weather in central Illinois, and the prep sports scene shines Friday. In baseball, U-High got a walk off hit from Jake Swartz to beat Joliet Catholic 5-4, while Eureka won 12-2 at El Paso-Gridley. In softball, Washington, Tremont and East Peoria picked up victories in tournament play, while […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois men’s tennis edges Indiana

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s tennis team beat Indiana 4-3 Friday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, the second win of the day for the Illini after sweeping Eastern Illinois in the morning. Illinois 4, EIU 0 Doubles1. Gabrielius Guzauskas/Alex Brown (ILL) def. Christos Kyrillou/Thomas Wallace (EIU) 6-22. Siphosothando Montsi/Lucas Horve (ILL) vs. Charles Courteau/Cameron Slabbert (EIU) […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

No. 24 Maryland sweeps doubleheader over Illinois baseball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4. Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sports
Baseball
WAND TV

Millikin baseball, softball collects wins at home on windy Saturday

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon. Millikin Softball swept Carroll, taking the first game 8-0, and then the second 9-0, bringing their win streak to six. Millikin's...
DECATUR, IL
KCRG.com

WATCH: Iowa and UNI headline Musco Twilight in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa held its only outdoor meet of the season in front of a full crowd at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. Local athletes showed out in eastern Iowa, including Aplington-Parkersburg graduate and UNI Panther Sophia Jungling and Linn-Mar graduate and Iowa Hawkeye Payton Wensel.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Connor McCaffery Announces Decision On His Basketball Future

The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
IOWA CITY, IA

