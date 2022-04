Commuters and travelers who frequent Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Frisco might see some relief by autumn 2023. Colorado Department of Transportation officials met with Silverthorne Town Council to discuss its newest project in the area: an auxiliary eastbound lane between the two towns, plus work on the interchange at Exit 205. The project will be completed by Ames Construction, a company that has a regional office in Aurora.

SILVERTHORNE, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO