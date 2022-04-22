ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The path to health equity: How to address implicit bias in medicine and better understand health disparities

By in collaboration with TeamHealth
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities along racial and ethnic lines. In response, healthcare organizations are reexamining their role in contributing to these inequities and assessing potential action steps to address this vast and urgent challenge. This work is driving more healthcare leaders toward an essential realization: One of the...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 1

beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts physicians must undergo implicit bias training

Massachusetts is requiring physicians to undergo two hours of implicit bias training, The Boston Globe reported April 22. The Board of Registration in Medicine, which licenses physicians in the state, adopted the policy in November, and it takes effect June 1. Implicit bias refers to beliefs and attitudes that an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent stories on nursing home staff laws

Here are four recent stories Becker's has published on nursing home legislation since April 5:. 1. The Biden administration's nursing home overhaul plan to implement federal nursing home staffing requirements has led industry experts to question the cost and sources of funding, Bloomberg Law reported April 21. 2. Illinois legislators...
POLITICS
#Health Disparities#Implicit Bias#Internal Medicine#Health Equity#Health System#Racism#Becker S Hospital Review
beckershospitalreview.com

US agency unveils framework to evaluate health apps

The Defense Health Agency's branch for connected health developed a framework to evaluate the thousands of health apps available. The framework, called the App Rating Inventory, was created to support clinical decisions regarding app selection, according to a study published April 15 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The...
CELL PHONES
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic partners with AI startup to co-develop precision medicine

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a research agreement with an AI company to co-develop precision oncology medicine tools. Mayo Clinic partnered with South Korea-based AI company Vuno to develop AI and machine learning for more precise diagnosis, prognosis and treatment stratification in cancer, according to an April 25 press release.
ROCHESTER, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 booster protection against hospitalization wanes, Kaiser study finds

Protection against hospitalization after a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine wanes after three months, according to a study led by researchers at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. The findings, published April 22 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, showed a booster dose was about 80 percent to 90 percent effective at...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS to Host Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting

Inaugural Transform in-person event will address healthcare’s most pressing issues with insights from renowned healthcare professionals from top health systems. SANTA CLARA, Calif., – April 25, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, will host the Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Chicago. This is the third event in LeanTaaS’s Transform series and will feature five separate sessions to showcase deep insights on the future of healthcare today. LeanTaaS customers and healthcare leaders will headline the event, including LeanTaaS partners Jamie Nordhagen, director of capacity management and patient representatives at UCHealth, Alena Shelton, director of perioperative and interventional services at RUSH University Medical Center, Cody C. Stansel, administrative director of nursing, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS.
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Retirement regret (and how one hospital CEO beat it)

New retirees who feel any loss of structure, identity or intellectual stimulation are hardly alone⁠ — about 15 percent of retirees have a difficult time adjusting to their new lifestyles, The Wall Street Journal reports. The statistic comes from Georg Henning, PhD, a researcher at the German Centre...
MERRIAM, KS
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare

From drone medication delivery to more accessible healthcare analytics, big tech companies and disruptors have made several moves in healthcare throughout the month of April. Alphabet-owned drone company Wing teamed up with Walgreens to deliver some pharmacy products such as over-the-counter medications and household essentials. Microsoft's Azure Health Data Services...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Taxing hospitals for high prices could curb costs, study suggests

A study published April 25 in Health Affairs suggests taxing as a tool for policymakers to address high healthcare prices. The study said that while traditional price caps provide an incentive for providers to cut costs, there is a danger that if prices are set too low, the quality of healthcare services could decline or cause safety-net providers to close.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves 1st COVID-19 treatment for young children

The FDA expanded its approval of remdesivir, known by the brand name Veklury, April 25 to include infants and children 28 days and older weighing at least 7 pounds. The FDA first approved Gilead Sciences' therapeutic drug for use in all hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 and older in October 2020. On Jan. 21, the agency authorized its use in nonhospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 with a high risk of their cases becoming severe.
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale New Haven Health names new COO

Pamela Sutton-Wallace was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Most recently, Ms. Sutton-Wallace has worked at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital as group senior vice president and COO of the Weill Cornell Division, according to an April 25 news release. She will begin her new role July 11.
NEW HAVEN, CT
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent moves from the American Cancer Society

Here are five recent moves announced by the American Cancer Society since March 31:. 1. The organization, with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, awarded $1.2 million to five researchers in a second round of Pilot Accelerator grants to advance pediatric cancer treatments April 22. 2. William Dahut, MD, was named...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals to OSHA: Do not finalize COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

The American Hospital Association is calling on the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration not to finalize its emergency temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers. Hospitals have helped ensure that healthcare workers are protected during the pandemic and that the latest evidence-based practices and policies are followed, the group...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

