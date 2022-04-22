The path to health equity: How to address implicit bias in medicine and better understand health disparities

Inaugural Transform in-person event will address healthcare’s most pressing issues with insights from renowned healthcare professionals from top health systems. SANTA CLARA, Calif., – April 25, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, will host the Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Chicago. This is the third event in LeanTaaS’s Transform series and will feature five separate sessions to showcase deep insights on the future of healthcare today. LeanTaaS customers and healthcare leaders will headline the event, including LeanTaaS partners Jamie Nordhagen, director of capacity management and patient representatives at UCHealth, Alena Shelton, director of perioperative and interventional services at RUSH University Medical Center, Cody C. Stansel, administrative director of nursing, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO