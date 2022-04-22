Former St. Louis County teacher convicted of molesting student, still facing hitman charges

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A 4-year-old is expected to survive after being shot inside a home Wednesday night in St. Louis County. County police received a call at 11:32 p.m. that a child had arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police described the injury as a graze wound to his arm.
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place outside a Wildwood bar. Former Jefferson County Prosecutor indicted on Civil Rights Charge, lying to FBI. A federal grand jury indicted a former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney who allegedly had sexual contact with a woman inside his courthouse office.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen inside St. Louis City’s Juvenile Detention Center is accused of stabbing a man Thursday morning. Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 17-year-old cut a man while he was being moved from his cell around 10 a.m. A nurse...
A Virginia contractor was sentenced to three consecutive life terms on Monday for the murder, rape and abduction of college administrator who complained about the company’s work on her deck. As previously reported by Oxygen.com, Thomas Edward Clark, 62, was convicted during a three-day trial in November of last...
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
The father of Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019 at age 5, has been formally indicted on an assault charge for allegedly punching her in the face before her disappearance, the attorney general’s office said Friday. Adam Montgomery, of New Hampshire, who has been jailed since January, had custody...
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police confirmed on Thursday that the five bodies found in an East Hillside home on Wednesday were the result of a murder-suicide committed by Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, age 29. The victims are Sean Christopher Barry, age 47, Riana Lou Barry, age 44, Shiway Elizabeth Barry,...
ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
Comments / 3