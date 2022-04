JANESVILLE After the first day of the two-day Tri-City golf tournament, the Janesville Craig boys golf team appears headed for a second-day showdown with Fort Atkinson for the team championship. At Glen Erin Golf Course on Thursday, the Cougars shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 321 to take a two-stroke lead over Fort Atkinson. Beloit Memorial was third at 341 and Parker fourth at 360. ...

