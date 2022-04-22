ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather forecast

my9nj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a beautiful, gorgeous sunny day today....

www.my9nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Easter weekend snow to precede potential nor’easter

It's been nearly a month since the first day of spring, but don't tell that to Old Man Winter. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be multiple opportunities for snow to fall and even accumulate in parts of the Northeast through the middle of next week. Spring is often a tug-of-war...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Beautiful Weather Ahead for Southeast Louisiana This Weekend!

We’ve got SO much going on today, tonight, and all this weekend and the weather should cooperate!. I think the humidity is to comfortable levels today with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity creeps up a bit on Saturday with just the slimmest chance of an isolated shower during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours but chances are only at 10%. Higher humidity starts to be really felt on Sunday with a little likelier chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms (20%). But the next likeliest round of widespread rain holds off until our next cold front comes through on Monday into Tuesday. That’s when I’ve got the highest chance of rain, but still at only about 30% and 40% for Monday and Tuesday respectively. Cooler/drier air begins to spill into the region through Tuesday and will really make for a gorgeous middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° for Wednesday and into the lower to mid 80s rounding out the week and heading into next weekend, but I think the dew point temperatures stay at some decent levels instead of being insanely humid. Have good day and a great, safe weekend! GO PELS!
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/25 Update

WAVE News - Monday morning, April 25, 2022. WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports. Your Money: Mother's Day spending, Movie theaters optimistic, Oil prices fall, Chick-fil-A seasonal items. Updated: 9 hours ago. Oil prices are falling again this morning. Also, inflation isn't hurting Mother's...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier, it'll be gross too.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy