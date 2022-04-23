ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins win behind Carlos Correa's RBI, White Sox errors

Carlos Correa hit a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning, and a pair of throwing errors allowed the Minnesota Twins to grab the lead and hold on for a 2-1 win over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Correa’s single toward the hole on the left side of the infield scored Ryan Jeffers, who hit a ground-rule double two batters earlier and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Anderson fielded the ball deep in the hole at shortstop, but made a wide throw that got past Abreu. The first baseman tracked it down but made an errant throw toward the plate, allowing Arraez to score the go-ahead run.

Trevor Larnach went 2-for-2 for Minnesota, which has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Andrew Vaughn homered for Chicago’s lone run. The White Sox lost their fifth game in a row.

Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey (1-2) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief.

White Sox right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-1) drew the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Emilio Pagan survived a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to collect his second save. Pagan packed the bases with one out before he retired Reese McGuire on a popout and Jake Burger on a strikeout.

The White Sox broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. Vaughn launched a 424-foot shot over the wall in center field for his third homer of the season and his first since April 10.

The score remained 1-0 until Correa put the Twins on the scoreboard in the eighth. He entered the game with only two RBIs in 12 games this season since signing as a free agent with Minnesota.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton received a day off to rest. Buxton returned from a knee injury one day earlier and went 1-for-4. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected to put Buxton back in the lineup Saturday.

Anderson drew a one-game suspension earlier Friday because of inappropriate actions toward fans in Cleveland during Wednesday’s game. Anderson appealed the suspension and played Friday, finishing 0-for-4.

--Field Level Media

