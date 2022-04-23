ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Xander Bogaerts continues hot streak as Red Sox edge Rays

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiZV2_0fHtdrLI00

Xander Bogaerts had his second straight three-hit game, Rafael Devers homered and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in his fifth three-hit outing this season.

Alex Verdugo and Enrique Hernandez each produced two hits for the Red Sox, who won for the second time in five games this week.

Starter Michael Wacha (1-0) won in his first outing against his former club since signing with Boston in the offseason. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits over five solid innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Tampa Bay’s Wander Franco, 21, drilled a pair of solo homers to become the youngest player in franchise history to notch a multi-homer game.

Yandy Diaz had two hits, but the Rays finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

In an 11-hit attack over five innings, the visitors rocked Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber (0-1) for four runs. He struck out three and walked one over 89 pitches.

Boston strung together four hits in the first five batters against Kluber, and Verdugo’s single and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s groundout drove in runs for a 2-0 lead.

However, Franco tagged his 2021 Rays teammate in the home half of the first by ripping Wacha’s first pitch -- a 93 mph four-seam fastball up -- out to right to cut it to 2-1.

Devers opened the third by lofting his third homer down the right-field line, and Hernandez lined an RBI single for a 4-1 lead.

In the third, Wacha received great defense behind him to end the frame. Bogaerts’ leaping grab of Yandy Diaz’s liner headed for the left-center gap would have plated at least one, perhaps two.

Franco hit another screamer off Wacha in the fifth -- producing 112.4 mph exit velocity to right -- for his third of the season.

In the seventh, Brandon Lowe’s RBI groundout cut Boston’s lead to 4-3, but reliever Hansel Robles threw a perfect 1 1/3 innings before turning the lead over to Jake Diekman.

The left-hander walked the bases loaded but recorded two outs in the ninth. Matt Barnes, who had 24 saves last season, came in and earned his first save when second baseman Trevor Story made a sliding grab and threw out Franco at first base.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Why Patrice Bergeron Put Arm Around Brad Marchand On Bruins’ Bench

Midway through the second period in Thursday night’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron put his arm around teammate Brad Marchand on the bench. Marchand was getting into it with some Pittsburgh players as Marchand and the Bruins offense were frustrated not only in that...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Red Sox
Reuters

Kevin Gausman shines as Blue Jays hold off Red Sox

Kevin Gausman pitched into the ninth inning and Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. Gausman (1-1) worked eight-plus frames to earn his first win in his...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Off To Hot Start, Flashes Rare Power-Speed Combo

Boston Red Sox chief of baseball Chaim Bloom might have found his next hidden gem. Red Sox shortstop prospect David Hamilton has been on fire to start the 2022 season in Double-A Portland. The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that featured Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Kevin Kiermaier 2-run HR in 10th propels Rays past Red Sox

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Rays came from behind to defeat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night at St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier’s home run scored Taylor Walls, who reached base on a two-out throwing...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy