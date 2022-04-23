ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dearth of premier passers in draft had QB carousel spinning

By ARNIE STAPLETON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgN9x_0fHtWM5y00
1 of 2

A dearth of premier passers in the upcoming NFL draft meant the quarterback carousel spun faster than ever this spring.

Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock and Deshaun Watson all changed teams in 2022.

Franchises still searching for a prized quarterback won’t find much star power in this year’s crop of college QBs, although there are potential upgrades in the likes of Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

None of them will rise to the very top of the draft as 16 quarterbacks have done this century, including Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield over the past four years.

This might even be the first draft since 2013 without a quarterback selected in the top 10.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted he was 32 minutes into a media conference call before he was even asked about this QB class.

“So that tells you it’s a little bit different draft,” he said. “None of the quarterbacks just completely blow you away.”

Every prospect has his problems. Pickett put up big numbers but has small hands. Willis’ upside is intriguing, but he’s inexperienced and imprecise.

One thing that does ooze from this QB class is defiance.

“Somebody’s always going to think you’re trash. That’s just the way the game goes,” Willis said. “I really don’t care too much about what he and she say.”

Neither does Ridder.

“We’re all overachievers and we all feel like there’s a chip on our shoulders just because they’re saying this draft class isn’t as good as others,” Ridder said. “But I think you’ll see a lot of success out of all of us in this league.”

Several general managers share that view.

“I think it’s a quality class,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said. “There’s going to be starting NFL quarterbacks coming out of this class, for sure.”

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said that while the consensus says this is a weak quarterback class, “we look at it a little bit differently. We think there’s some guys who can come in and help us.”

Pickett is the best plug-and-play prospect of the bunch despite his small hands that concern some scouts. Although raw, Willis could provide a big payoff for a team willing to be patient.

“He’s got a huge arm,” Jeremiah said. “He is a powerfully built guy who can drive the ball. You saw it at the Senior Bowl when it was raining and everybody else was struggling. He didn’t have any issues whatsoever.”

Unlike Pickett, whose misfires that day reignited the hand size debate.

Burrow also raised red flags when his hands were measured at 9 inches at the 2020 combine, prompting him to tweet tongue-in-cheek: “Considering retirement after being informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Keep me in your thoughts.”

Burrow went No. 1 in the draft six weeks later to the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he led to the Super Bowl in his second season.

Nobody in this class of quarterbacks is expected to turn around a team’s fortunes overnight.

Remember, Lawrence was the consensus No. 1 pick by Jacksonville a year ago and went 3-14 with 12 TD passes and 17 interceptions as a rookie.

“We are coming off a year where you saw Mac Jones in New England play as well as you’re probably going to see most years from a rookie quarterback and the Patriots still couldn’t win a playoff game,” noted ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

Pickett’s 52 college starts are 22 more than Jones had at Alabama, and that experience makes him probably the safest bet.

As for Willis, as soon as Commissioner Roger Goodell calls his name on draft night, “he automatically is one of the three most dynamic runners and escape artists at the quarterback position” in the NFL, McShay said. “But he is not ready to play. He’s got two years at Liberty and as his coach Hugh Freeze said, ‘He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.’”

That’s why many scouts believe Willis would be best served sitting a year behind a veteran as Trey Lance did last season when he backed up Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

Lance, who was selected third overall last year, would have been the top pick hands-down in 2022 had he stayed at North Dakota State and come out this year, Jeremiah said: “He’s more talented than any quarterback in this draft, and I don’t think it’s even particularly close.”

A year ago, five of the first 15 draft picks were quarterbacks, including the top three.

So, why is this quarterback class so wobbly?

“I think the pandemic is part of it,” Jeremiah said. “You think about the time that was lost, seasons were cut short. Arizona State played like three or four games. You had spring ball that teams missed out on. You also just have the way the math works. We had seven (rookie QBs) starting last year. Last year was a big year.”

Next year looks very promising, too, with a class headlined by Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Still, teams shouldn’t dismiss this year’s class entirely.

“I was as guilty as anybody in 2017,” Jeremiah said, “and we were talking about the excitement of Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen in the next year and then we had two of the best young quarterbacks we’ve seen in forever right under our noses.”

Those would be Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

“It’s not easy to evaluate these guys, and the majority of us feel like this isn’t the best year for quarterbacks,” Jeremiah said. “But we’ve been proven wrong before, so we’ll see what happens.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Steelers draft rumors: QB decision down to just 2 prospects

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly need to draft a quarterback of the future but is their decision in the 2022 NFL Draft really down to two prospects?. Perhaps the worst-kept secret this offseason and, specifically, leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback. Sure, Mason Rudolph is on the roster and the club signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency. But that still leaves them searching for a long-term replacement for franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints, Steelers Quarterback Rumor

With four days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, the rumors and reports are flying in all directions. On Saturday, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network reported that it “looks like a sure bet” that the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers both pick a quarterback in the first round on Thursday. Each team theoretically has a need at the position, as they are still looking to replace their retired franchise signal callers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Liberty
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

49ers Make Decision On Nick Bosa: NFL World Reacts

Just about all of the news centering on the San Francisco 49ers over the past month has involved either disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But they just made a big decision on another star player – pass rusher Nick Bosa. Speaking to the media on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is ‘All-In’ On A Deebo Samuel Trade

Deebo Samuel remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers – for now, anyway – but with the NFL Draft coming up, a trade could be in the works. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the New York Jets are “all-in” on a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy