A Texas National Guard soldier drowned while attempting to rescue migrants in a river who’d been trying to cross the state’s southern border with Mexico.The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that the incident took place in Eagle Pass to Fox News and said that the solider’s body had been recovered.Texas congressman, Representative Tony Gonzales, took to Twitter to offer his condolences and confirm the death.“I’m heartbroken to hear of the death of a Texas National Guard soldier. Our Citizen-Soldiers respond to our toughest challenges including the border crisis. As we’ve seen with the deaths of migrants & now...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO