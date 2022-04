SPOKANE — Taylor Potter shot a 90 to lead the Coeur d'Alene girls to a seventh-place finish at the Eileen Northcutt Invitational at Wandermere Golf Course on Friday. "The girls did awesome today," Coeur d'Alene girls golf coach Jeff Lake said. "I could not be more proud of their effort and results today. Our hard work at practice is delivering results."

