SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 came up on the short end of an 8-1 score against Fargo in a varsity Legion baseball game played Thursday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium. The schedule originally called for a junior varsity game to begin at 5 p.m., with the varsity contest set for around 7:30. A thunderstorm moved into the area, forced the JV game to end in the fourth inning, and called for the varsity game to begin at 8 p.m.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO