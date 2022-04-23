Governors Drop Both Ends Of DH To Lincoln

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO