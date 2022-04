The Kansas City Royals took another gut-punch on Sunday, the second time in less than 24 hours they rallied late to take a lead only to see it slip away in the end. This time, the Royals needed the late-inning heroics just to extend the game. Hunter Dozier provided the clutch hit in the ninth inning in the form of a game-tying solo home run, his third homer in the past seven games, to force extra innings.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO