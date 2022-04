Cliff Timmons of Greenville, South Carolina, came home from a public-land hunt last week with an incredible trophy—an all-white wild gobbler. The hunt was part of a limited-quota turkey hunt at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, a 170,000-acre tract of public ground that is situated between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes in Western Kentucky and Tennessee. The area is known for its prime turkey hunting—but Timmons was likely not expecting to encounter a completely white wild bird.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO