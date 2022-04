When it comes to food storage containers for the fridge and pantry, we've tested a ton, and our list of criteria is long. Clear storage lets us see when supplies are running low—and reminds us what we have stocked. We also want them to be durable and lightweight. And they should help our food stay fresh for longer. Did we mention that they should be stackable, to maximize space in small kitchens? We thought we were probably asking for too much, until The Spruce teamed up with iDesign to create these refrigerator and pantry bin organizers. We finally found a kitchen storage set that checks all these boxes.

