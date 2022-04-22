WWMD. What would Mickey do? In Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, it seems he would do what we all would do. In Jeff Malmberg's fascinating and touching new documentary, which debuted at South by Southwest 2022 ahead of its debut on Disney+, the iconic symbol of the Walt Disney company is taken back to the beginning, as Walt Disney's last desperate attempt to save his career in the fledgling animation industry. In a very different world, Walt wouldn't have signed the contract that gave the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to Universal, and he wouldn't have come up with the idea of Mickey on a train ride from New York to Los Angeles. At least, that the story that Walt would tell. As Malmberg explains, there's such a blurring between the man and the mouse that the little fictions are an inherent part of the history.

