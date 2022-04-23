Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Upon returning to the dugout, trainers spoke with Robert as he sat on the bench. As the White Sox took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Robert exited the game. Adam Haseley slid over to centerfield and Danny Mendick entered the game in left field. Prior to...
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez was carted off the field during the second inning of his team’s 9-2 loss against the Twins on Saturday after suffering a right hamstring injury that manager Tony La Russa later called significant.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras was given the day off in Wednesday's series finale, but he's back behind the plate Thursday and batting third. Jonathan Villar has dropped from third to sixth in the order. Yan Gomes is out of the lineup after filling in for Contreras on Wednesday.
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox appear to be giving Grandal a day for some physical and mental rest. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski singles to third base. Brandon Belt grounds out to second base. Mike Yastrzemski out at second. Darin Ruf walks. Joc Pederson singles to shallow center field. Darin Ruf to third. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Joc Pederson to second. Darin Ruf scores. 1 run, 3...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
Cardinals first. Dylan Carlson singles to shallow left field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to deep left center field, advances to 2nd. Dylan Carlson scores. Fielding error by Tommy Pham. Tyler O'Neill pops out to Joey Votto. Nolan Arenado walks. Corey Dickerson strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman walks. Nolan Arenado to second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes.
Yankees third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lines out to deep left field to Steven Kwan. Jose Trevino lines out to deep center field to Myles Straw. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge homers to center field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....
Rangers eighth. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field, Christian Lopes to Christian Bethancourt. Adolis Garcia singles to right center field. Willie Calhoun singles to right field. Adolis Garcia to third. Jonah Heim pinch-hitting for Andy Ibanez. Jonah Heim grounds out to first base to Christian Bethancourt. Eli White to second. Brad Miller singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Eli White scores. Adolis Garcia scores. Marcus Semien flies out to right center field to Stephen Piscotty.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 on Saturday. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. The Cubs […]
White Sox star center fielder Luis Robert exited in the eighth inning of his team’s 6-3 loss to the Guardians on Thursday afternoon with what manager Tony La Russa later called a minor groin strain, according to reports.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0 on Saturday, the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson (1-1) entered the game with a 7.71 ERA,...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the PIttsburgh Pirates. Happ is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. Our models project Happ for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
