I have never wanted to go to Hell so bad in my life. Hell, Michigan that is. Mt. Dew recently invited everyone on the planet to Hell, Michigan this month for one hell of a party. On Saturday, April 30th - Mt. Dew Flamin' Hot will be named the official drink of Hell, Michigan. How cool is that? All of your fellow Mountain Dew lovers all in one place. I have a feeling someone will be getting pregnant.

