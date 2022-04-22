ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Mechanical engineering students present at major materials conference with support from AC²

Cover picture for the articleNew Paltz students Hugo Ramirez Grijalba ’22 (Mechanical Engineering) and Justin Boswell ’22 (Mechanical Engineering) traveled to Anaheim, California, to present original research at The Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society (TMS) Conference, the largest metallics conference in the country. Their scholarship is on the cutting edge of...

#Materials Engineering#Mechanical Engineering#Design#Suny New Paltz#The Minerals Metals#Materials Society#Hvamc
