Glenwood, IA

in as Fourth Judicial District associate judge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenwood attorney Justin Wyatt was administered his oath of office earlire this month to become the newest associate judge for the State of Iowa’s Fourth Judicial District. Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen administered the oath in the courtroom at the Mills County Courthouse before fellow judges and several of...

