This Friday and Saturday marks the return of the Bloomin' Temple Festival in Temple, Texas, but it'll look a little bit different this year. Bloomin' Temple Festival is back this year after a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a new name and a new location. "Market Trail Medley: A Lil' Bit O' Bloomin" is set to kick off on Friday and Saturday.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO