Adorable family of fox kits pulled from window well in Colorado, public reminded of risk

Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region.

Have window wells? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding you to keep them covered to help keep animals out.

According to a recent CPW tweet, the Castle Rock Police Department has responded to multiple reports of fox kits found in window wells around town. Presumably, the animals are seeking to use the window well as a den.

This can present a dangerous situation, due to the proximity of the wild animals to human life and due to how close interaction can diminish a wild animal's natural fear of humans. Keeping a distance from wildlife is important, as it reduces the chance of a negative interaction that may result in an animal getting euthanized.

In addition to how a window well can be an inviting space for growing young, it can also pose a hazard to wildlife passing through. Smaller animals can become stuck in window wells, while their larger animals can come crashing through them (seriously, check out this moose that ended up trapped in a Breckenridge basement).

There's a simple solution to most wildlife-related window well problems – a window well cover. And there are a ton of companies around Colorado that specialize in this product, like Colorado's Finest Window Well Covers in Colorado Springs and Denver Window Well Covers... in Denver.

If you live in a part of Colorado where wildlife is regularly passing through your yard, it's important to take steps to reduce the likelihood of any interaction and to implement measures that can help keep wildlife safe. That includes getting window well covers, if needed.