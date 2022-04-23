St. James tops Carolina Forest

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to bag a turkey this year? Stay optimistic! Statewide, only 38% of hunters will end up killing a turkey, according to 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Overall, there were 14,065 turkeys hunted last year in the state, with 51,492 total hunters. There are fewer […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police seized hundreds of grams of drugs and four people were arrested after a “lengthy” investigation into the sale of drugs on the north end of the city. Jamie Green, 45, of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, James Kearney, 42, of Myrtle Beach, Claudia Pieterse, 30, of Conway, and […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A well-known roofer and two Pee Dee business owners died Saturday morning when their car ran off the road and hit a utility pole in Darlington County, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. Canado Campos, 42; Aaron Morales, 49; and Juan Valencia, 46, died in the crash, which happened about […]
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina now ranks worst in the country for “likelihood of eviction or foreclosure” according to a new Census survey. The Census Household Pulse Survey indicates 56.4% of the state’s population, with a margin of error of 19.3%, is in danger of being evicted or foreclosed on within the next […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in Saturday’s shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach told investigators he thought the gun used to shoot a performer was a prop, police said on Wednesday. Myrtle Beach police have charged Keal Latrell Brown, 39, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old died after being rescued on April 15 from the ocean in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Andrea Renee Brown, 14, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was pulled out of the water near 74th Avenue North, according to the coroner’s office. Brown died Monday at […]
A performer at a haunted house in South Carolina was shot after scaring a group of visitors over the weekend when a man opened fire with a gun he thought was a prop, police said. Myrtle Beach Police said that Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was visiting the Hollywood Wax Museum...
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A bill that would make some squatted trucks illegal in South Carolina is getting closer to being passed by the General Assembly. The bill received unanimous approval from the House Labor Commerce and Industry Subcommittee and will move to the full committee likely next week. Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker has filed a bill that would pardon 20% of South Carolinians who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession on April 20 of every year. State Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) filed legislation to designate April 20 as “420 Day” in the Palmetto State and require the Department of […]
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in South Carolina that also offer outdoor dining, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman who resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She's also the richest person in the state, with an estimated net worth exceeding $1.9 billion. It's worth mentioning that Anita is the CEO of the InterTech Group. Jerry Zucker, Anita's late spouse, created InterTech in 1982 and died of a brain tumor in 2008 at the age of 58. According to Forbes, the company has an estimated $3 billion in revenue and owns an aeronautical engineering firm and a large commercial real estate portfolio.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was reportedly registered to vote simultaneously in three states, including South Carolina. State officials said Friday that the former congressman and his wife registered to vote in South Carolina earlier this year. North Carolina officials removed Meadows from their lists this month after learning […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. — For travelers looking for a bit of outdoor fun in the warming spring weather, look no further than one South Carolina town, according to USA TODAY. Editors for the news agency's 10Best section ranked an Upstate destination's attractions on not one but two separate top 10 lists for outdoor public spaces.
CHARLOTTE — The ripple effects of the decision to end the construction agreement for a Carolina Panthers project are being felt on both sides of the Carolina border. For the first time since plans to build the multi-million dollar practice facility in Rock Hill were terminated earlier this week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the stoppage.
Comments / 0