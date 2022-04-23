St. James tops Carolina Forest

Anita Zucker is a businesswoman who resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She's also the richest person in the state, with an estimated net worth exceeding $1.9 billion. It's worth mentioning that Anita is the CEO of the InterTech Group. Jerry Zucker, Anita's late spouse, created InterTech in 1982 and died of a brain tumor in 2008 at the age of 58. According to Forbes, the company has an estimated $3 billion in revenue and owns an aeronautical engineering firm and a large commercial real estate portfolio.

