Oakland, CA

A Sweet Student Success Story: Katerina Balagian

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laney Newsletter (13) It is no secret that Laney staff members strive to put student success first in all areas, so it is a true delight when former students and graduates reach out to...

TheConversationAU

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found students’ writing standards had fallen sharply over recent years. The draft NSW English syllabus includes specific language and literacy outcomes such as grammar, punctuation, paragraphing and sentence structure, unlike the draft NSW maths syllabus which has no specific language outcomes. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the English Teachers Association said the changes...
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
People

Black Woman Finally Named Valedictorian 38 Years After High School Snubbed Her

A Black woman has finally been named valedictorian of her Illinois high school 38 years after she was snubbed. Tracey Meares was 17 when she topped her class at Springfield High School in 1984, setting her up to become the school's first Black valedictorian, according to The State Journal-Register. That same year, the school opted to instead honor the top-performing students of the year, forgoing the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian titles.
Idaho State Journal

ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...
Pyramid

Students teach students with STEM pilot program

After enough work and study, as the saying goes, the student becomes the teacher and that was the case at Trailside Elementary School on Wednesday. The Students Teaching Students STEM Pilot Program is a new model that helps sixth-grade students teach their second-grade peers to complete a series of robotics-related challenges. The STEM fair happened during the day so as many students as possible could participate, and it took the pressure off of teachers to create activities for the day.
PublicSource

How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools?

Sean Russell lined up for the 200-meter dash in the outside lane. That meant that Sean, a senior at Westinghouse Academy, stood a few meters in front of the next runner to account for the track’s curve.  His position in the April 7 race is an apt metaphor for the position in life Sean finds […] The post How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
BBC

Ballet school to support Black and Asian children into dance careers

Children from under-represented backgrounds are being offered scholarships at a ballet school in a bid to tackle traditional racial inequality in the sector. Spotlight Stage School, in Birmingham, is one of four places in the country involved in the Ballet Futures scheme. The project offers five fully funded places to...
