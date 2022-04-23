A Sweet Student Success Story: Katerina Balagian

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content.
The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found students’ writing standards had fallen sharply over recent years.
The draft NSW English syllabus includes specific language and literacy outcomes such as grammar, punctuation, paragraphing and sentence structure, unlike the draft NSW maths syllabus which has no specific language outcomes.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported the English Teachers Association said the changes...
