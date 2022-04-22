ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Stranded in deep snow for six terrifying days, Lassen County woman found safe after extensive search

By Trevor Montgomery
 2 days ago

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif., — Authorities say a Little Valley woman is lucky to be alive after spending six days stranded on a rural dirt road when her vehicle became stuck in deep snow. The 52-year-old victim, Sheena Gullett, reportedly became separated from her companion while trying to walk...

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A 52-year-old woman who was stranded in her car survived six days in the snow, Lassen County authorities said. Sheena Gullett and her friend, 48-year-old Justin Lonich, were driving to the unincorporated community of Little Valley on April 14 around 2:40 a.m., the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said in a release. They became stuck in the snow on a dirt road off of Highway 44.
