ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

2022 Georgia Trustees Induction Ceremony

By John Simpson
georgiatrend.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Historical Society and Georgia Trend cordially invite...

www.georgiatrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
insideedition.com

Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Organization's Lawsuit Against Georgia Election Officials Goes to Trial Next Week

More than three years after Stacey Abrams filed a suit against Georgia officials for election mismanagement, the lawsuit is going to trial on Monday, according to CBS News. Abrams ended her bid to to become the governor of Georgia in 2018 and announced her plan to push back against the way the state was handling their election processes.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Induction#Georgia Trend
The Independent

Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations to Georgia's Kemp

Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign asked a federal judge on Wednesday to shut down unlimited contributions to a committee controlled by Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.The filing is yet more litigation over the constitutionality of a 2021 Georgia law that allows certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits and coordinate spending with campaigns. The judge earlier denied a request by Abrams to start taking unlimited amounts before she clinches the Democratic nomination on May 24.Kemp narrowly beat Abrams in 2018, and they would match up again if Kemp survives a...
POLITICS
WABE

Steep drop in Georgia voter registration numbers raises concerns

A change in a government website that used to make voter registration automatic in Georgia may have resulted in a sharp drop in people registering as they obtained driver’s licenses. A review of data by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that the share of Georgians who registered through the state...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Meet the winners of the 2022 Flavor of Georgia food contest

Hart Dairy won the grand prize at the 2022 Flavor of Georgia food contest for their Pasture Raised & Grass Fed 365 Days Per Year Chocolate Whole Milk. Hart Dairy is an ethically driven dairy company based in Waynesboro, Georgia, led by Tim Connell and Richard Watson. Their cows are pasture raised, never confined and grass fed 365 days a year. The agribusiness promotes its chocolate milk not only as a treat for the whole family but as a beneficial post-workout drink due to the milk’s protein and carbohydrate content.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRDW-TV

Veterans in Georgia to benefit from new income tax bill

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law earlier this week that changes how veterans pay income tax. House Bill 1064 exempts state income tax from some veterans. Soon, veterans across the state of Georgia and in communities like Hinesville will benefit from an income tax...
HINESVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — The midterm primary election day is Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Brandon Moore crowned Mr. Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern senior Brandon Moore is the 16th Annual Mr. Georgia Southern University. Moore is a psychology major from Adrian, Georgia. The competition was held in the Russell Union Ballroom on the Statesboro Campus. Moore said it means the world to him to be awarded this title, but his heart...
ADRIAN, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia April 18-24

MACON, Ga. — 1. Eastman Fire Chief celebrates 2 years of making history. Dodge County is making history with its fire department in several ways. Scotty Whitten is coming up on his two-year anniversary as Eastman's first Black fire chief. A nonprofit for the homeless in Warner Robins is...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy