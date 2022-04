Nasa Hataoka carried over her strong finish to complete a four-under-par 67 on Saturday to vault into a four-shot lead after three rounds of the LA Open. Japan's Hataoka birdied her final three holes on Friday and finished Saturday's round with five birdies and just one bogey. Her second-round co-leader, South Korea's Jin Young Ko, finished the day at one-over after a couple of disastrous holes near the end of her round at Wilshire Country Club.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO