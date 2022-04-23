ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers clinch playoff berth with win over Avalanche

By Josh Gold-Smith
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvander Kane netted a hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers punched their postseason ticket for the third consecutive season with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The Oilers...

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70

Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur died at the age of 70, his family announced Friday. The cause of death was not immediately made known. Canadiens President Geoff Molson released the following statement Friday:. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur," he said. "All members of...
NHL weekend preview: Swimming with the Sharks

With 16 games scheduled over the next couple of nights, we have plenty of action to look forward to. Let's take a look at the plays that stand out most thus far. Senators (+100) @ Blue Jackets (-120) April 22, 7 p.m. EST. The Ottawa Senators aren't exactly world-beaters, and...
NHL announces 2022 Global Series

The NHL is going overseas again. The league announced the 2022 NHL Global Series games, which will feature the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets playing in European cities during the regular season. Two of those games will open the NHL season. The Sharks and...
Evander Kane
Heika's Take: Tough loss in Calgary makes the hill a lot steeper

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Stars on Thursday found a tiny silver lining, but it was mostly more rain at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Yes, the Stars played much better than they did in their first two games on their three-game road trip through Western Canada, but they still found a way to lose a 4-2 game, and they still found a way to make their run at a playoff spot more complicated.
Fiala scores two more in Wild win against Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/21/22 @ Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars play their final road game of the regular season Thursday against the Calgary Flames on the second night of a back-to-back. The Stars are in the middle of a dismal road trip. They watched the Vancouver Canucks swarm them 6-2 on Monday night in a game where they were completely overwhelmed. Then, they chased the high-flying Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after falling behind 2-0 early in the first, eventually dropping that one 5-2. With the playoffs on the line for a team that is supposed to be playing the best hockey at the most important time, this trip so far has been alarming. The two losses dropped them to .500 on the road with a 19-19-2 record on the season.
Report: Golden Knights' Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

Robin Lehner's campaign is over. The Vegas Golden Knights netminder will undergo season-ending surgery, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Lehner attempted to play through a major knee injury he suffered March 8, Kaplan added. However, Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer said the report isn't accurate to his knowledge. "It...
Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
The Flames clinch first place in the Pacific Division

For the eighth time in franchise history, the Calgary Flames are the toast of their division. The Flames officially clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday night by virtue of a victory over the Dallas Stars. The Flames have previously finished first in their division on seven occasions:...
Report: Bruce Boudreau “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season

Bruce Boudreau is “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season, according to a report by Rick Dhaliwal. In conversation with Don Taylor on Thursday’s edition of Donnie & Dhali – The Team on CHEK TV, Dhaliwal indicated that the Canucks have substantially warmed up to the prospect of retaining Boudreau, who is signed through the end of the 2021–22 season.
Good seats still available: Flames and Oilers attendance lags during pandemic

Heading into the final few games of the 2021-22 season, two things are true about the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Both teams are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs after strong regular seasons, but both teams have played much of their home schedules in front of several thousand empty seats.
Panthers beat Leafs for franchise-best 13th straight win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest since...
NHL roundup: Record-setting night for Wild

April 23 - Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first Wild player to reach 100 points, Kevin Fiala recorded a career- and franchise-high five assists and Minnesota set club records for single-season wins and points with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.
OIL KINGS: Edmonton takes 2-0 series lead on Lethbridge

EDMONTON, AB - Carson Golder scored twice and Sebastian Cossa stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Oil Kings shut out the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Game 2 on Saturday. Thanks to back-to-back victories on home ice at Rogers Place, the Oil Kings hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.
