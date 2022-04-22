Man pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii tub
By Associated Press
HONOLULU — A 23-year-old man man accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive gated communities has pleaded not guilty to murder. A public defender for Juan Baron entered the plea...
An Ohio man has been found guilty in the death of a Bethel woman he met on a dating app. Brandon Roberts was found guilty in the slaying of Emily Todd. Roberts was found guilty on all charges - murder, felony murder, robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
THE body of a teenager pictured in a haunting final image has been found in a motel cistern, according to the girl's devastated father. Debanhi Escobar was last seen two weeks ago standing on a highway dubbed "death road" before she vanished into thin air. Now her dad Mario Escobar...
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Police in Wisconsin say the death of a missing 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide, CBS Minnesota reports. Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Her father reported her missing Sunday night after she did not return home from her aunt's house.
Carl Monty Watts Jr., a Miami man accused of gunning down his wife at a community pool in front of terrified children and parents, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge via a public defended who was representing him. According to the Miami Herald, Watts did not show up...
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
At around 4:30 pm on Monday, a skydiving tandem crashed into the ground at the Treasure Valley Executive Airport in Caldwell. According to CBS2, the victim was a 22-year-old man from the Treasure Valley. The skydiving instructor was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken legs, but their...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A Texas man was arrested Monday after Mississippi deputies pulled over his SUV and discovered more than three pounds of fentanyl hidden inside one of the vehicle’s seats. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Carlos Martinez of Dallas, for a traffic violation on Interstate 20.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Daishawn Gills was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts. A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers’ friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.
MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy."When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.After becoming a seaman in 2021,...
