Virginia State

WKU’s Lady Toppers land transfer Pitts from Virginia

By Todd Hamilton
lite987whop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Kentucky’s Lady Toppers have added a transfer. Aaliyah Pitts is...

lite987whop.com

Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky rebounds for big 3-2 win over Vanderbilt

After a disappointing loss Friday night which saw UK get no-hit, the Wildcats were able to win the second of a three-game series against Vanderbilt at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday afternoon, snapping a five-game losing streak. Zack Lee would take the mound for the Wildcats for just the second...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky baseball no-hit in 10-0 loss to Vanderbilt

Kentucky baseball (21-17) was defeated 10-0 by Vanderbilt (27-10) inside Kentucky Proud Park on Friday, with the Wildcats being no-hit in the process. The loss is arguably the worst of the season for Nick Mingione’s Cats, with the 10-0 final score going down as UK’s first shut-out loss of the season even without the lack of hits.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Prep Sports Notebook: Beechwood, Walton-Verona advance to elite eight in All “A” Classic baseball

Beechwood will play Walton-Verona in the first round of the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University. Both teams won sectional playoff games to advance to the elite eight in the small-school state tournament bracket. Walton-Verona edged Highlands Latin, 4-3, on Thursday and Beechwood rolled to a 12-2 win over Nicholas County on Sunday.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WJTV 12

Missing Jackson State student spotted in Virginia

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are working to find a missing 21-year-old Jackson State University (JSU) student. Jackson State campus police said the Kamilah Fipps was recently seen 13 hours away in Virginia. Surveillance cameras recorded her at a local ice cream shop in Richmond. Kamilah’s mother, Vicky Fipps, said her daughter used her debit […]
JACKSON, MS
On Target News

Busy Weekend for the Lady Raiders and Lady Cats

On Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County softball team hosted the Coffee County Classic softball classic. The Lady Raiders and Tullahoma participated. On Friday, Coffee County was down 4-1 to possibility the best team in the state, Baylor from Chattanooga. In the 6th inning, the last inning before the 1...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Portsmouth Daily Times

Trojans win meeting of OVC unbeatens

PEDRO — A three-run seventh inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball team remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday. Entering the seventh tied 2-2 with their host Rock Hill, the Trojans scored three runs with two outs — giving them the necessary cushion to secure a 5-2 lead.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Pikeville Panthers receive 2021 State Championship rings

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the 2021 Pikeville Panther State Championship team put a ring on it. Coaches and administration from Pikeville High School presented the team with their state championship rings, commemorating the 30-27 win over Russellville for the Class 1A State Championship. “It’s a bittersweet moment but...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

UK Baseball bounces back to beat Vandy 3-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Fogel blasted a 432-foot home run and Ryan Ritter had the game-winning RBI as Kentucky defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt, 3-2, on a perfect Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, setting up a fifth consecutive series rubber match. Fogel erased a 2-0 deficit when he connected...
LEXINGTON, KY

