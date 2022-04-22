WKU’s Lady Toppers land transfer Pitts from Virginia

Kentucky baseball (21-17) was defeated 10-0 by Vanderbilt (27-10) inside Kentucky Proud Park on Friday, with the Wildcats being no-hit in the process. The loss is arguably the worst of the season for Nick Mingione’s Cats, with the 10-0 final score going down as UK’s first shut-out loss of the season even without the lack of hits.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO