WKU’s Lady Toppers land transfer Pitts from Virginia

After a disappointing loss Friday night which saw UK get no-hit, the Wildcats were able to win the second of a three-game series against Vanderbilt at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday afternoon, snapping a five-game losing streak. Zack Lee would take the mound for the Wildcats for just the second...
Kentucky baseball (21-17) was defeated 10-0 by Vanderbilt (27-10) inside Kentucky Proud Park on Friday, with the Wildcats being no-hit in the process. The loss is arguably the worst of the season for Nick Mingione’s Cats, with the 10-0 final score going down as UK’s first shut-out loss of the season even without the lack of hits.
Beechwood will play Walton-Verona in the first round of the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University. Both teams won sectional playoff games to advance to the elite eight in the small-school state tournament bracket. Walton-Verona edged Highlands Latin, 4-3, on Thursday and Beechwood rolled to a 12-2 win over Nicholas County on Sunday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are working to find a missing 21-year-old Jackson State University (JSU) student. Jackson State campus police said the Kamilah Fipps was recently seen 13 hours away in Virginia. Surveillance cameras recorded her at a local ice cream shop in Richmond. Kamilah’s mother, Vicky Fipps, said her daughter used her debit […]
On Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County softball team hosted the Coffee County Classic softball classic. The Lady Raiders and Tullahoma participated. On Friday, Coffee County was down 4-1 to possibility the best team in the state, Baylor from Chattanooga. In the 6th inning, the last inning before the 1...
PEDRO — A three-run seventh inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball team remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday. Entering the seventh tied 2-2 with their host Rock Hill, the Trojans scored three runs with two outs — giving them the necessary cushion to secure a 5-2 lead.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the 2021 Pikeville Panther State Championship team put a ring on it. Coaches and administration from Pikeville High School presented the team with their state championship rings, commemorating the 30-27 win over Russellville for the Class 1A State Championship. “It’s a bittersweet moment but...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Fogel blasted a 432-foot home run and Ryan Ritter had the game-winning RBI as Kentucky defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt, 3-2, on a perfect Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, setting up a fifth consecutive series rubber match. Fogel erased a 2-0 deficit when he connected...
