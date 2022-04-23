ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Built in 1900: 122-Year-Old Home 8 Miles From Powderhorn For Sale

By Alicia Selin
 1 day ago
This western Colorado home is just eight miles away from Powderhorn Mountain Resort was built in 1900 and is currently for sale. Here's a look inside of the 122-year-old home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. You can hit the slopes at Powderhorn in...

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

