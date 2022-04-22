McCracken County names long time assistant Roberts as boys basketball coach

Beechwood will play Walton-Verona in the first round of the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University. Both teams won sectional playoff games to advance to the elite eight in the small-school state tournament bracket. Walton-Verona edged Highlands Latin, 4-3, on Thursday and Beechwood rolled to a 12-2 win over Nicholas County on Sunday.

FORT MITCHELL, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO