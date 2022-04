COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill making it's way through the State House could provide free college tuition for teens in foster care. SB22-008, or Senate House Bill 8, requires all public higher education institutions in Colorado to waive undergraduate tuition and fees for Colorado resident students who have been in foster care. The The post New proposed bill could help foster teens afford college appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO